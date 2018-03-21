Austin Area Serial Bomber Suspect Killed

Update – Austin’s mayor is urging residents to remain vigilant, despite the death of a man suspected in this month’s string of bombings in Texas’ capital city.

Mayor Steve Adler said Wednesday on NBC’s “Today” show that: “We’re just really relieved and just incredibly thankful for this army of law enforcement that has been in our community here for the last week or so.”

Authorities say the suspect blew himself up in his vehicle overnight as a SWAT team closed in on him in a suburban Austin hotel parking lot. They haven’t released his name and say they don’t know his motives, but they described him as a 24-year-old white man.

Adler is asking residents to continue to report anything that seems suspicious or out of place.

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) – Austin’s police chief says investigators don’t know the motive behind this month’s string of bombings in the Texas capital.

Police Chief Brian Manley said at a news conference early Wednesday that the suspect set off an explosive device inside of his vehicle in a suburban Austin hotel parking lot as SWAT teams closed in. One SWAT team member fired a shot at the vehicle.

Manley identified the suspect only as a 24-year-old white male. He says the suspect’s name won’t be released until his next of kin are notified.

Austin has been targeted by four package bombings since March 2 that killed two people and wounded four others. A fifth parcel bomb detonated at a FedEx distribution center near San Antonio early Tuesday.

