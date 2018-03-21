Coyotes Go For 3 Straight in WNIT Thursday Against Spartans

Coyotes Go For 3 Straight in WNIT Thursday Against Spartans

VERMILLION, SD… The USD Women’s basketball team will be home for the 3rd straight W-N-I-T game Thursday night when they host Michigan State. No team has won the W-N-I-T twice and the Coyotes appear motivated to become the first after a pair of impressive wins over Houston and Colorado State. Dawn Plitzuweit loves the fact that her administration has gone out and made competitive bids to keep the Coyotes playing in front of their home crowds. Two years ago they played 5 of the 6 games at the Dakota Dome, winning the only road game at Minnesota en route to the W-N-I-T championship.