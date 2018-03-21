Customer Service Project Manager

CCL Label-Full Time

CCL Industries in Sioux Falls, SD is expanding to meet customer high volume demands. We are looking for experienced customer service project managers and support staff. Mon-Fri. 8am-5pm shift positions will be available. Must possess critical thinking and strong communication skills. Possess excellent computer skills with knowledge of Excel, Word and be flexible to learn additional programs as job duties warrant. Ability to speak effectively in person or on the phone to employees, sales staff and external customers. Ability to solve practical problems and deal with a variety of concrete variables in situations where both variable and standardization exists. Must possess integrity and reasoning skills to provide a positive work environment. This is a GREAT Opportunity to grow professionally.

CCL Label has above average benefits:

Health, Dental and Vision group insurance plans, wellness and fitness center reimbursement program. Profit Sharing. 401 k contribution and matching (we care about your retirement) PTo, Vacation and HOliday pay (work/life balance) Company paid life insurance, with the ability to purchase additional. Company paid short & long term disability.

How to Apply:

CCL Label, 1209 W. Bailey St. Sioux Falls SD, 605-336-7940

Shannon Ablog

sablog@cclind.com