Doty Reflects on Graceland’s National Championship

Doty Reflects on Graceland's National Championship

KANSAS CITY… The Yellow Jackets of Graceland won their first ever NAIA National Championship Tuesday night in Kansas City, beating LSU-Alexandria 83-80 on a buzzer beating 3 point shot in overtime. It was the first time the school had even made the Division I NAIA tournament. And Alcester native Craig Doty is in just his second year with his new school after winning 2 Junior College title in 3 years at Rock Valley CC in Rockford, IL. After the game he talked about the game winner and what it meant to his players.