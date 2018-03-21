Experienced Marketing Specialist

Garner Advertising, Inc. in Tea SD

Garner Advertising, Inc. is seeking an Experienced Marketing Specialist to join our team!! We offer a casual, flexible, and family oriented working environment, for those willing to work hard and be a team player!

If you are passionate about Marketing and have experience and/or education specific to Media Placement, Sales or Web Traffic, this is the position for you!

Job Summary: Qualified applicant will complete market research of traditional and digital marketing opportunities, planning, negotiation, buying for a designated client list, etc. They will also be responsible for preparing a marketing plan specific to a target market, demographic and budget. In addition, the individual will be responsible for all follow up reports, calendars and communication to the clients and media partners.

Position: This is a full time position with benefits.

Benefits (offered after waiting period): Paid holidays, PTO/Vacation, IRA with company match, flexible scheduling, casual working environment, etc.

Please email cover letter, resume and references to: jo@garneradv.com, or click “Apply Now” to submit your information.

REQUIREMENTS

Marketing Education and/or Marketing experience.

Applicant must be computer savvy in Publisher, Excel and Power Point.

Any experience with Strata, social media/digital a plus.

Contact Information

Garner Advertising, Inc

Jo Garner

100 S Main # 1 PO Box 636

Tea, SD 57064

Phone: 605 368 9794 or