Governor signs laws on data breaches, tougher drug penalties

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley says Gov. Dennis Daugaard has signed a bill that imposes harsher penalties for methamphetamine dealing and manufacturing.

Jackley’s office said Wednesday the new law also includes mandatory prison sentences for meth dealing and the distribution of opioids. The office says mandatory sentences are in current law, but they aren’t consistently applied.

Daugaard signed a second bill that enacts stronger penalties for drug dealers whose product kills another person. Jackley says the measures give authorities the tools they need to protect communities and send drug dealers the message that South Dakota is “off-limits.”

Jackley says the governor also signed a data breach notification bill. The three measures were among the attorney general’s priorities for the 2018 legislative session.