Interstate Traffic Slows After Reported Rollover Crash

SIOUX FALLS, SD – A car crash slowed down drivers on a busy Sioux Falls interstate Wednesday night.

Details are limited. According to South Dakota Highway Patrol, authorities responded to a reported rollover crash around 7:15 p.m. on I-229 South near Western Avenue. At least one car was involved. Sioux Falls police and fire were also on the scene. There’s no word on injuries.