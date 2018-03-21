“It Can Wait” Campaign Uses VR to Highlight Distracted Driving Dangers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – AT&T and their “It Can Wait” campaign made a stop at Washington High School in Sioux Falls on Wednesday.

Students were able to learn the dangers of distracted driving through a texting and driving simulator. Messages were being received and a phone kept ringing while students tried to drive.

The virtual reality goggles work simulated life like dangerous situations. The goal is that the simulation will be enough to show students the dangers of texting and driving.

“It can change the way you look at texting and driving because, you don’t know what’s coming. You don’t want to crash and kill you or kill someone else,” said high school student Alex Bertram.

This is the first year that the “It Can Wait” tour has utilized the virtual reality goggles.