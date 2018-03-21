Maintenance Administrator

CCL Label-Full Time

This position is the primary plant administrator for the CMM system and responsible for data entry, set-up, training, report generation and spare parts inventory of all assets using the CMM system. This includes ordering and expediting asset parts. Specific skills include knowledge of mechanics, pneumatics, hydraulics, and electrical terminology along with a useful understanding of computers and software. Will require excellent communications with part and equipment suppliers.

Job Requirements: Research, locate and organize parts/components as needed for all plant assets. Percent of time 70%. Generate reports and maintain CMM system accuracy. Percent of Time 10%. Assist in minor equipment repairs. Percent of Time 20%. Travel:No

Experience Required:

Manages Others: No

How to Apply

Job Contact:

CCL Label

1209 W. Bailey St. Sioux Falls, SD

605-336-7940

e-mail Shannon Ablog

sablog@cclind.com