Rapid City Residents Want a Say in Future of Barnett Arena

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City residents likely will get a say in the future of Barnett Arena in the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. A citizens group has submitted nearly 2,900 petition signatures calling for a vote _ well more than the 2,100 needed to put the matter on the June primary election ballot. If enough signatures are validated, residents will vote on whether to renovate the arena for $25 million or build a new one that would cost $130 million.