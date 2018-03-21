SD Legislature may hold public forums on ballot measures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – A top South Dakota Republican lawmaker says legislators may hold public forums on ballot questions set to go before voters this year.

Senate President Pro Tempore Brock Greenfield said Wednesday after an Americans for Prosperity-South Dakota forum that the hearings are in the best interest of the public in “their quest to learn more about the issues.” Greenfield says lawmakers have expressed support for the idea.

Don Haggar, state director of Americans for Prosperity, says it would help people make informed decisions.

South Dakota lawmakers have approved questions for the ballot including a measure asking voters in November to make the state constitution harder to change. Citizens’ initiatives on government ethics, tobacco taxes and out-of-state funding in ballot question campaigns have also been approved for the general election ballot.