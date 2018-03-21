SDSU’s Seth Gross is Big 12 Wrestler of the Year

IRVING, Texas – National champion Seth Gross added to his growing list of awards Wednesday by being named Big 12 Conference Wrestler of the Year. The award is determined by a vote of the conference’s head coaches.

Gross completed his junior season at South Dakota State by winning the 133-pound title at last week’s NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships in Cleveland, Ohio. Ranked No. 1 at his weight class throughout the 2017-18 season, Gross compiled a 29-1 overall record that included recording his second consecutive Big 12 Conference individual championship.

Of Gross’ 29 wins, 12 were by pin and seven were by technical fall. Earlier this week, he selected as one of four finalists for the Dan Hodge Trophy, which is awarded annually to the top collegiate wrestler.

The Apple Valley, Minnesota, native is a three-time NCAA qualifier and two-time All-American. He has racked up 89 wins against 17 losses in three seasons at SDSU.