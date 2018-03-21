Watertown airport board endorses ADI for new flight contract

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – The Watertown airport board is recommending that federal officials choose Aerodynamics Inc. for another two-year subsidized contract providing flights to Denver.

The Capital Journal reports the U.S. Department of Transportation has opened bidding for the contract.

The current contract held by Aerodynamics Inc., or ADI, expires in July. The company started flying Watertown-Pierre-Denver routes in Aug. 2016.

ADI, Boutique Air of San Francisco and Great Lakes Aviation of Cheyenne, Wyoming, have submitted bids with more than one option of service.

Watertown Regional Airport Manager Todd Syhre says the five-member board agreed with his recommendation to stick with ADI.

Pierre Mayor Steve Harding says an ad hoc air service committee plans to meet Monday at the airport to review the three airlines’ bids and come to a recommendation.