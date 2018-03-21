Watertown Man Sentenced In Teen’s Fatal Shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Watertown man is sentenced in the shooting death of an unarmed teenager last summer.

31-year-old Alexis Velazquez-Sanchez pled guilty to first degree manslaughter. A plea deal reached last month with prosecutors dropped his previous murder charge.

He was sentenced to 50 years in prison, with 10 years suspended.

Authorities say Sanchez fatally shot 17-year-old Jayden Harley outside a Watertown home last June, after an argument over a noise dispute.