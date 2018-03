2 killed in crash between school bus, car near Wounded Knee

WOUNDED KNEE, S.D. (AP) – Authorities say two people have died in a crash between a school bus and car near Wounded Knee.

The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety says the two who died were in the car. All 26 children and the driver of the bus were not seriously injured.

The crash happened about 8 a.m. Thursday on Highway 18.