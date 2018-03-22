Advanced Seamer Operator

This position with minimal technical guidance maintains the tooling for Flexo and Gravure printing presses. Specific skills include use of MS Excel, mechanical trouble shooting, use of fork lift, has good organizational skills, operation of equipment, self-motivated with minimal direction. Proficiently operate both Seamers and Slitters 80% of the time. Provide training to other operators as needed 10% of the time. Provide set-up assistance as needed 10% of the time.

Education: GED or equivalent with a minimum of 1 year as Seamer and slitter operator.

Safety: Will comply with all general safety policies and procedures in accordance with Company, State and Federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) rules and regulations.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is often exposed to moving mechanical parts and solvents. The noise level in the work environment is moderate to high at times.

