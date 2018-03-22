Annual Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon Kicking Off

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The annual Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon kicked off today at Sanford Children’s Hospital.

The two-day event runs 12 hours a day and raises money for kids in the community battling cancer. Hot 104.7, Kickin’ 100.5, B2012.7, and Mix 97.3 are all involved. The event raised more than $324,000 last year.

Sanford says 100 percent of the proceeds go to sick children. To donate, just call (605)-328-5750 tomorrow between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

“It costs five times as much to care for a child as it does an adult, so it is something that’s crucial for us to be fundraising for,” says Cure Kids Cancer Program Director Erin Sanderson.

You can also text “Castle” to 51555 to donate.