Arson Suspected in Nites Inn Motel Fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- It was a quiet night at the Nites Inn Motel until a fire broke out in one of the rooms around 3:45 a.m. Fortunately no one was hurt, but inspectors believe this was no accident.

“The fire investigators and then the arson detectives will work together to figure out how the fire started,” said Public Information Officer Sam Clemens.

The cause hasn’t been determined, but police say this may have happened on purpose.

“At this point we haven’t made any arrests and don’t have any charges with that but it sounds like we do have a suspect,” said Officer Clemens.

That suspect hasn’t been named, but we know he’s 47 years old. According to police, he was seen running from the motel after the fire was reported.

An officer stopped him. He had cuts on his hands and burns on his body. He told the officer he started the fire.The man had be to transported all the way to a Minneapolis burn center for treatment.

Since then, investigators have found out more about him.

” They were able to talk to someone who knows him and believes he may have been using drugs earlier, and so we’re not sure but that may have played a part in his actions,” said Officer Clemens. Police confirmed he was a guest at the motel. Witnesses told police that after the fire, they saw him around the building, acting strangely.

“There were some people who were saying he was either knocking or touching several of the doors, so i’m not sure what he was doing with that,” said Officer Clemens.

Now the investigation continues as police work to confirm he lit the fire so they can make an arrest.