Authorities Investigating Cause Of Overnight Motel Fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Authorities are looking into an overnight business fire as possible arson.

At approximately 3:45 a.m. on Thursday, fire crews were called to the Nites Inn located on the 1200 block of west 12th Street in Sioux Falls for a structure fire.

The fire was contained to one room with minor fire extension to the roof. Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire within 20 minutes.

Police say an arriving officer saw a man running away from the fire near 10th Street and Menlo Avenue. One the officer stopped the man, the man told the officer that he may have started the fire. The man had cuts on his hands and had burns on his body. The man was taken to a local hospital and later transferred to a Minneapolis hospital for his burn injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and no charges have yet been filed.

No other injuries have been reported.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D – Investigators are looking into what caused an overnight fire at The Nites Inn in northwest Sioux Falls.

At approximately 3:45 a.m. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a report of a structure fire. Sioux Falls Police were initially the first to respond on scene, who then notified SFFR of a fully involved fire in the northeastern portion of the hotel. The fire was contained to one room, 22, with minor fire extension into the roof area. The fire was extinguished within twenty minutes of crews arriving on scene.

Various rooms experienced smoke damage in the east wing of the complex. All occupants from the hotel were able to safely exit the structure prior to responders arriving on scene. A neighbor spoke to KDLT News and claimed he saw “my neighbors door wide open with flames and smoke shooting out of it.” One occupant did sustain injuries from the fire and was transported by ambulance.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue would like to remind residents and visitors to locate and review evacuation routes and exits when staying in a hotel.