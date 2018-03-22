Crews Investigating Overnight Fire





SIOUX FALLS, S.D – Investigators are looking into what caused an overnight fire at The Nites Inn in northwest Sioux Falls.

At approximately 3:45 a.m. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a report of a structure fire. Sioux Falls Police were initially the first to respond on scene, who then notified SFFR of a fully involved fire in the northeastern portion of the hotel. The fire was contained to one room, 22, with minor fire extension into the roof area. The fire was extinguished within twenty minutes of crews arriving on scene.

Various rooms experienced smoke damage in the east wing of the complex. All occupants from the hotel were able to safely exit the structure prior to responders arriving on scene. A neighbor spoke to KDLT News and claimed he saw “my neighbors door wide open with flames and smoke shooting out of it.” One occupant did sustain injuries from the fire and was transported by ambulance.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue would like to remind residents and visitors to locate and review evacuation routes and exits when staying in a hotel.