Gov. Dennis Daugaard signs off on SDSU precision ag project

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Gov. Dennis Daugaard has approved a major new precision agriculture facility at South Dakota State University.

The governor signed bills Thursday authorizing and funding the project. The roughly $55 million project includes building a precision agriculture classroom and laboratory, with renovations to an existing building expected later.

Lawmakers addressed about $46 million of the cost in their plan. That includes $16.6 million in private donations, $11 million from SDSU and $18.4 million from other sources including a fertilizer fee hike and a one-time $2 million state appropriation.

The university says its bachelor’s degree in precision agriculture is the first in the nation. Daugaard says the program is preparing students to navigate the future of South Dakota’s top industry.