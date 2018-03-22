Homecoming for Mankato’s Hockey Team

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Mankato hockey team will take the ice Friday at 6:30 at the NCAA Regional with plenty of familiarity when it comes to the ice surface at The Denny. Afterall, 5 Mavericks played for the Sioux Falls Stampede and 2 of them were raised in Sioux Falls. Zeb Knutson played for the Herd and his cousin Walker Duehr also played in the USHL. Needless to say the Mavericks will have a lot of local fans cheering for them when they take the ice against Minnesota-Duluth in the 6:30 game. Top-seeded St. Cloud plays Air Force at 3:00. The Huskies are coached by Bob Motzko who was the first Stampede head coach.

