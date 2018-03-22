Keeping Personal Information Safe on Facebook

MADISON, S.D.- There are a lot of unhappy Facebook users right now after a possible data breach. The company’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg has admitted mistakes were made.

So how can you keep your personal information from being exposed? Experts say everything online comes with a price.

“I think everyone thinks it’s just a fun thing and that it’s free to use, but that doesn’t mean it’s free. It’s not free,” said DSU Professor of Management, Jack Walters.

Recently, 50 million Facebook users reportedly had their information used without their permission to create personalized ads to influence voters. Professor Jack isn’t surprised.

“They have a business model. You don’t pay cash or credit for the service, but you pay with your personal information. So, if you’re going to be on Facebook understand that’s the business and it’s worth billions of dollars to know where you’ve traveled, where you haven’t traveled, who your friends with, what you believe in,” said Professor Walters.

The incident is under investigation, but there are things you can do to keep your data safe.

First of all Walters says if you’re that worried delete your profile.

However, it can be fun to post to Facebook and is a great way to keep up with friends and family. So if you don’t want to delete your Facebook, Professor Walters says there are some things that you can do to help protect your personal information.

“If you’re on Facebook you should go into the settings and look at the privacy and put everything at the most private you can put it,” said Professor Walters.

Make sure your page is not public but for “friends only.” Change your settings so you are the only one who can post to your page. Don’t take the personality tests you see on your homepage. They’re just another way to pull your information.

Also, turn off facial recognition which can identify you in photos you didn’t post or were not tagged in.

“Every photo of you can be scanned and labeled no matter where it appears on facebook so turn that off put those, lock them down,” said Professor Walters.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg says changes will be made to tighten security.