Motzko Glad to Have Region Tourney in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Huskies of St.Cloud will have a familiar face behind the bench Friday when they face-off against Air Force in the NCAA Region semifinal game at the Premier Center. Bob Motzko was the first coach of the Stampede and helped build the franchise from scratch. So he’s thrilled to be coming back to Sioux Falls where the sport has really grown in the past 2 decades. And his team is 2 wins away from the Frozen Four and is the top seed in the region.