Officials Gear Up For Sanford International In September

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Golfers of all ages will be able to see some of the best to ever play the game in person this September, when the Champions Tour comes to Sioux Falls.

Today, tour pro Andy North and tournament director Greg Conrad gave an update on the Sanford International, and what all goes in to putting on the event.

North says Minnehaha County Club and the people of Sioux Falls are already proving to be great hosts.

“If it’s a corporate event, it usually doesn’t last very long. A chairman leaves or there’s a new president and the change is dramatic, but when the community gets involved, it’s a totally different thing, and we think that’s what we can create here and really come up with something that’s going to be special,” says North.

You might remember a special visit last summer from the legendary Jack Nicklaus, who made the announcement. The Sanford International runs September 17th through the 23rd.