Officials Watching Out For Possible Future Floods In Mitchell

MITCHELL. S.D. – Davison county is watching the water levels closely. They’re rising and that means flooding is a possibility.

Many of the Mitchell-area lakes are at their banks. It’s impacting more than just casual lake-goers.

Lake Mitchell is a beautiful place to, say, take your grandchildren for a stroll. However, Josh Frost of Mitchell says the rising waters make him a little uneasy.

“I’d stay a little way’s away – slipping in, especially little kids drowning,” said Frost.

South of Mitchell, the water levels have to hit 17 feet for flooding to occur. North of Mitchell, it’s only 12 feet.

“We do have in the area one in flood stage for south of Mitchell,” said Jeff Bathke of Davison County Emergency Management. “One north of Mitchell is still about a foot below flood stage.”

Bathke says he’s not concerned and there’s no safety threat currently. However, they’re always watching the ways of the waves.

Republican South Dakota state senator Stace Nelson isn’t just a politician. He’s a friendly neighbor that helped his own neighbors with flooding just the other day.

“We’re starting to see a lot of flooding, especially along creeks and water ways,” said Nelson.

All of the snow and frozen rain from the weekend melts and causes flooding, so for farmers, there’s a price to pay for the sunshine.

“It’s a huge concern, especially for our farmers that may be on low flood plains,” said Nelson.

Flooding also makes farming equipment harder to get to.

“Well, I think a lot of our farmers just want to see the fields dry up so they can get out in the fields and get them prepared for planting their crops,” said Nelson.

Beyond farming, remember these safety tips: stay behind the fences of the spillway and downstream, ask yourself, “water you doing?” before you get too close to the banks.

Davison County Emergency Management says they have 60,000 sandbags ready to go in the event of an emergency.