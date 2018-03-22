Press Operator

CCL Label-Sioux Falls

Qualifications are to Calculate routine math problems, Commitment to customer service, Follow direction w/minimal supervision, Good computer skills, Interpret technical drawings, Maintain clean work environment, Mechanically inclined, Pass color vision requirement, Produce product w/acceptable quality standards and Safety conscious.

Education: Minimum high school diploma.

Technical Competencies: In order to satisfy the specific jobs skills required for this position you must demonstrate a thorough understanding of the following skills: Adjust registration system, Anilox roll knowledge and impact, Clean and maintain UV lamps, Collect samples for QA specific testing, Complete all required documentation, Follow docket instructions, Install and operate rotary screen, hot/cold foil units, Measure color using spectrophotometer, Mix ink and match colors, Mount plates, Proper settings for impression rolls, Understand and react to data within the camera inspection system, Utilize, adjust & replace rotary cutting & embossing die, Utilize proper web tension.

Safety: Employee must comply with all general safety policies and procedures in accordance with Company, State and Federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) rules and regulations.

Contact E-mail address is:

sfhr@cclind.com