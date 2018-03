Sather Wants Season to Continue For Northern

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Northern Wolves play in the Division II semifinals Thursday night against Queens with the winner advancing to Saturday’s title game at the Sanford Pentagon.This NSU team has such great chemistry according to head coach Paul Sather who is having so much fun he doesn’t want the season to end. The Wolves bring a school record 35 wins into the game.