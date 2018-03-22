SDSU Students React to False Threat of Active Shooter

BROOKINGS, S.D. – It was a phone call University Police weren’t expecting: “Is there a shooter on campus? We’ve heard a rumor.”

That call came in at 9:30 P.M. on Wednesday from a female student living in the Ben Reifel residence hall.

Within 90 seconds, six university police officers arrived.

“It was an absolutely terrifying experience because we had absolutely no idea what was going on,” said resident Hannah Andrews.

Good news – police combed through all the residence halls in about 30 minutes and found no threat to student safety. It was merely a rumor that snowballed.

“You feel fortunate that it was just a rumor, but that doesn’t diminish the fact for the potential for anything that could happen,” said South Dakota State University spokesperson, Mike Lockrem.

About an hour after university police were notified, students received an alert from them saying “NO THREAT – ALL CLEAR.”

On Thursday morning, the campus community received another message, saying “safety and security is paramount at South Dakota State University.”

Andrews lives in Ben Reifel. She wishes police would’ve sent out information when they initially got the call. While the rumor was swirling and before she got the all-clear, she texted her mom.

“I said ‘don’t flip out, but this is going on on campus and she said ‘I don’t know how a parent isn’t supposed to flip out about that.'”

Another student, James Marrs, thinks it’s good that officials waited until after they investigated to send out an alert. He thinks a premature notification may have done more harm than good.

“I know people who would have panicked, but I also know people who would honestly joke about going to find the guy,” said Marrs.

Sophomore Austin Hochalter isn’t sure when the ideal time to notify students would be.

“Maybe we can use this as like a learning experience and hopefully things are better for the future,” said Hochalter.

Hochalter, like many others, is just grateful everyone is safe and sound.

SDSU says University Police wanted to investigate the claim before sending out an alert.

The alert went out to students studying abroad and on sister campuses as well.

The university is considering making changes to its alert system so only students in Brookings would be notified in situations like this.