Supreme Court says drug suspect lawfully detained

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – The South Dakota Supreme Court has ruled against a man who claimed he was unlawfully detained by a trooper who stopped him for speeding and discovered a suitcase full of marijuana.

Bree Barry argued the drug evidence should be suppressed because the trooper had unlawfully prolonged the traffic stop on Interstate 90 near Sioux Falls without a reasonable suspicion of drug activity.

The court ruled the trooper had reasonable suspicion of drugs and did not prolong the stop beyond constitutional limits. Authorities say Barry was transporting the marijuana from Colorado to Wisconsin when he was stopped. Attorney General Marty Jackley says the high court’s decision will allow the state to move forward with prosecution of the case.