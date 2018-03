USD Players Love Their Home Crowd For WNIT

USD Players Love Their Home Crowd For WNIT

VERMILLION, SD… The Coyote women’s basketball team hosts Michigan State Thursday night in the 3rd round of the W-N-I-T. And don’t think the players and coaches don’t appreciate having another home game. The players feel the home crowd makes a big difference with the great support they get when they take the floor in Vermillion.