14-year-old arrested, accused of posting school threat

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Sioux Falls police say a 14-year-old boy has been arrested for making a school threat on social media.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the teen posted a threat Thursday night on Snapchat to “shoot up” Memorial Middle School in Sioux Falls. Police worked with school officials to determine the boy’s identity. Officers went to the boy’s home, arrested him and took him to the Juvenile Detention Center.

The boy’s parents told police they didn’t know about their son’s threat. The teen is facing charges including making a terroristic threat.