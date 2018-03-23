Country Music Star Luke Combs to Perform at Sanford Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sanford announced that country music star Luke Combs will be performing at the Sanford Pentagon in October.

The concert produced by Pepper Entertainment will be on October 18 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $20-$50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. on March 30 at ticketmaster.com and the Pentagon box office.

Combs was recently named 2018 iHeartRadio Music’s “Best New Country Artist” and has been nominated for CMA, CMT and ACM Awards.