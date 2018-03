Coyotes React to Overtime Thrilling Win Over Spartans

VERMILLION, SD… The Coyotes of USD beat Michigan State Thursday night 85-83 in overtime, advancing to Sunday night’s 4th round game also on their home court against TCU. And it was younger players who led the way at crunch time. Sophomore Ciara Duffy had 25 points and freshman Chloe Lamb 18 as the Coyotes won for the 29th time in 35 games.