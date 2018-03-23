Daugaard signs new rules for initiative petition circulators

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota Gov. Dennis Daugaard has signed a pair of bills requiring ballot question signature gatherers to provide more information to voters or the secretary of state.

The Republican governor signed the measures Friday. One requires circulators to provide petition signers their name, email and phone number.

The second mandates that circulators give the Secretary of State’s office residency information including their driver license number, the length of time at their current and past two addresses and their state of voter registration.

House Speaker Mark Mickelson, the second bill’s sponsor, has said it would make it easier for courts to determine whether circulators are residents.

Critics say the measures will make it harder to put initiatives on the ballot because campaigns will have more trouble finding circulators.