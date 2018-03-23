Daugaard vetoes 3 bills; lawmakers could override next week

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Gov. Dennis Daugaard has vetoed three bills on tuition assistance programs, filing bills before a legislative session and eligibility for a state scholarship.

The Republican governor rejected the bills Friday. State lawmakers return next week for the 2018 legislative session’s final day to debate overriding the vetoes from Daugaard.

Two of the bills passed through both legislative chambers with more than the two-thirds support required for an override, including the measure that would give home-schooled students another path to get the state’s Opportunity Scholarship.

Daugaard wrote in a veto message the bill would hold home-schoolers to a lower standard than public or private high schools graduates.

A bill letting lawmakers introduce bills earlier before a legislative session starts didn’t get two-thirds support when senators voted to send it to Daugaard.