Elderly And Terminally Ill Inmates Eligible For “Compassionate Parole”

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A new law is opening a new door of possibilities for elderly and severely ill inmates. They call it “compassionate parole.”

There are some requirements. You need be 65 years old, severely ill, and have served at least a decade in prison – or 70 years old and served at least thirty years in prison.

There are about 65 people that are eligible to seek compassionate parole in South Dakota. Of course, not all of these people will get this second chance.

“The consideration of allowing a very ill or interm or old inmate to pass away outside of a prison setting,” said Laurie Feiler, the Deputy Secretary of the Department of Corrections.

For example, some of these inmates now have Alzheimers or they’ve suffered a stroke in prison.

Yes, that means some inmates that committed violent felonies back in the day are eligible for release.

“Let’s say they’re in their seventies or eighties and they committed the crime when they were in their twenties,” said Feiler. “They’re not even capable of committing that crime anymore.

There’s potential to save some money as well. It’s expensive to care for these severely ill patients. It’s also a big burden on prison staff to transport inmates to doctors appointments.

“We run prisons,” said Feiler. “We don’t run hospitals.”

One of the conditions of compassionate parole is that they must be able to finance their own health care. That could be medicare, medicaid, VA services, or their own health care provider.

The law kicks in starting on July 1st.