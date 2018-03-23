Fatal Convenience Store Robber Sentenced To 90 Years

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A man who fatally stabbed a clerk during a robbery at a Rapid City convenience store has been sentenced to 90 years in prison.

Eighteen-year-old Carlos Quevedo admitted to stabbing Kasie Lord at the Loaf N’ Jug in January of 2017. Quevedo entered a guilty plea to second degree murder last November.

Lord tried to stop Quevado and Cody Grady from stealing beer from the store when Quevado stabbed Lord 38 times.

Convenience store video of the crime, as well as the 911 phone call from Lord were played at the sentencing hearing Thursday, stirring emotions from relatives of both the victim and defendant.

Grady was sentenced to 7½ years in prison earlier this week for second-degree robbery. Quevedo will be eligible for parole after serving 45 years.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)