Governor signs plan to build new state veterans cemetery

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Gov. Dennis Daugaard has signed off on a plan to build a new state veterans cemetery in Minnehaha County.

The Republican executive signed a bill Friday directing the state to submit a grant application to the National Cemetery Administration and build the project. Daugaard says he’s pleased to see the longstanding goal of veterans organizations come to fruition.

The new law also authorizes the state to accept a land donation from the city of Sioux Falls for the project and allows for an endowment fund to pay for the construction and operation of the cemetery. The South Dakota Community Foundation’s goal is to have $3 million in the endowment fund by July 2023.

Officials have also appropriated $450,000 from the state general fund and $6 million in federal funds for the cemetery.