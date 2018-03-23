Harlem Globetrotters Coming To Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Around this time of year we tend to focus on March Madness and all the tournaments associated with it, sometimes we forget about one of the most historic teams in the country.

The Harlem Globetrotters are making their annual stop in Sioux Falls on April 2nd to take on their longtime adversary, ‘The Washington Generals,” for part of their ‘amazing feats of basketball’ world tour. The Generals look to snap a 47 year losing streak against the world famous Globetrotters. The Globetrotters had quite the epic year, setting a new Guinness World Record for the ‘Most Half Court Shots Made By A Team In One Hour.’

While the Globetrotters are known for their family friendly fun games, they are also known for giving back to communities and raising awareness for great causes worldwide. Globetrotter Star ‘El Gato’ Melendez talked with Simon Floss about the upcoming game, and the work they’re doing in Sioux Falls.

For more information on the Harlem Globetrotters, click here. Tickets are still available.