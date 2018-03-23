Interstate traffic stop in South Dakota yields pounds of pot

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. (AP) – A Montana man faces felony drug charges in South Dakota after allegedly being caught with 20 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.

The Daily Republic reports that 33-year-old Scott Whitmore, of Belgrade, Montana, was stopped March 15 for following another vehicle too closely on Interstate 90 in Brule County.

Authorities say a search of his vehicle turned up the drugs. He could face up to 40 years in prison if convicted.

It wasn’t clear if Whitmore has an attorney. A listed home telephone number for him couldn’t be found.