Just Keep Swinging: Yankton Man Reaches 84 Months Straight of Golf

YANKTON, S.D. – At least once a month, every month, you hear the sound of a golf ball teeing off at Hillcrest Country Club in Yankton.

An incredible streak started seven years ago. Jim Chesley has played at least nine holes of golf for 84 straight months at Hillcrest. You may think it’s just golf, but during times when the streak may come to an end, he had support that went beyond his golf buddies.

“My brother texted me, are you going to get the streak in? Former athletes, are you going to get it in coach? I had to, I went to work and I said I thought it was over. But I sat there in front of that computer and I said no, I have to try for them,” says Jim.

And that encouragement was needed, because some of those winter months have been brutal.

“At times I was knee deep in the snow. Other times you’re just walking, but my toes were bleeding when I got done, my ankles hurt, my knees hurt, my hips hurt, my back hurt. There’s nothing that day that was any fun,” says Jim.

Jim’s played most of his rounds on this streak with his friends Jerry Clough and Kyle Rupp. It started as a spur of the moment thing between these buddies back in 2011.

“The favorite part is just keeping it going,” says Kyle.

“Everybody gets a feeling of youth when they see us three old guys out here,” says Jerry.

Whether it’s rain, snow on the ground, or even sunshine on a beautiful day like today. These guys just line up and hit their shot.

Swinging in the snow has to be a grind. So what does the expert use off the tee?

“I couldn’t get a tee into the ground, so I just used the hybrid. I just teed off with hybrid and that’s going to be one-hundred eighty yards or something like that,” says Jim.

After all the adversity, in the end, golf is a gentlemen’s game, and this gentleman is going to keep on swinging.

Out of the group, Jim is the only one who has played all 84 months. His friends are close though, at 82 months.