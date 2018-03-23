NCAA Hockey West Regional Tournament Kicks Off

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Around this time of year, many of us get wrapped up in the back and forth action of basketball tournaments, but forget about our friends on the ice!

This weekend the NCAA Hockey West Regional Semifinal Tournament comes to the Denny Sanford Premier Center courtesy of the University of North Dakota. The tournament will feature match-ups between Minnesota State University (Mankato) and Minnesota-Duluth, as well as St. Cloud State and Air Force.

MSU and Minnesota Duluth are set to drop the puck Friday at 3 p.m. with doors opening at 1:30. Afterwords, St. Cloud State and Air Force square up against one another at 6:30 p.m. The winners of those two match-ups will square off Saturday night at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

‘UND’s’ Associate Athletics Director Kyle Doperalski and Denny Sanford Premier Center’s Rick Huffman caught up with Simon Floss to discuss a multitude of aspects that went into getting the event to Sioux Falls, as well as local connections various coaches and players have to the Sioux Empire.

For more information, click here.