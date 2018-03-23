Northern Wolves advance to D-II title game with 105-99 Double OT win over Queens

SIOUX FALLS, SD… In an amazing game at the Sanford Pentagon, Paul Sather’s team indeed extended it’s record-breaking season with it’s 36th win of the year. But the 105-99 double OT didn’t come easy in the Division II semi-finals against 2nd seeded Queens.

The Wolves struggled in the first half with 11 turnovers and trailed by as many as 11 points to the Royals. But Northern got the shots working after intermission shooting 70% for most of the 2nd half to get back in the game and even take the lead several times. The game went to overtime tied at 74. Getting to a second overtime didn’t look like a possibility when the Wolves trailed by 5 with less than 25 seconds left…

Senior DJ Pollard was fouled shooting a 3-pointer with :20 left. He made the first 2 free throws and missed the 3rd, but the Wolves got the offensive rebound, passed back to DJ and Pollard nailed a bomb and within 4 seconds he had wiped out the deficit with 5 points. After a scoreless first half he would finish the night with 17 points.

The game went to a second overtime when Pollard blocked the last second shot by Queens. The Wolves kept their momentum going into the 2nd overtime session scoring 9 straight for a 14-0 run and they never looked back. Ian Smith led the way with 22 points, Darin Peterka had 20 and Logan Doyle 18. The Wolves will face top seed Ferris State (37-1) in Saturday’s title game at 2:00.

Watch KDLT Friday at 6:00 for highlights and reactions to an all-time classic in Northern history. It’s the first time the Wolves have made the Division II championship game.