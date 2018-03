R-T-R Advances to Minnesota Class 1-A Title Game

MINNEAPOLIS, MN… The Knights of Russell-Tyler-Ruthton jumped out to a quick 12-1 lead and never looked back. They led 19-3 after 1 quarter against Mayer Lutheran and went on to win for the 32nd time in 33 starts 49-38. Carter Hansen led RTR with 18 points. They play in the Minnesota Class 1-A title game Saturday at 11 am.