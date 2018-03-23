Scoreboard Friday, March 23rd

Scoreboard Friday, March 23rd
Scoreboard Friday, March 23rd

College Hockey

West Regional in Sioux Falls

Air Force 4, St. Cloud State 1 *Huskies were top overall seed

MSU-Mankato 2, MN-Duluth 2 (OT) *Zeb Knutson goal

Boys Basketball

Minnesota Class 1-A Semi’s

R-T-R 49, Mayer Lutheran 38 *Hansen 18 points

H.S. Hockey

USA Championships at Plymouth, MN

Boys

SF Flyers 4, Viewmont Vikings 2 *Malwitz 2 goals

Girls

Premier Prep Green 4, Aberdeen 2

USHL

Stampede @ Tri-City

Women’s Basketball

D-II National Championship @ Pentagon

Central Missouri 66, Ashland 52 *Redmond 22 pts./Snaps 73 win streak for Ashland

G-League

Skyforce @ Northern Arizona Suns

NBA

Timberwolves 108, Knicks 104 *Towns 24 pts./13 reb.

LPGA 

Kia Classic-2nd Round

-13 Christie Kerr (63 today)
-8 Kim, Hedwell, Salas, Park
-3-Kim Kaufman (25th)
E-Amy Anderson (70th)

College Baseball

SDSU 6, W. Illinois 3 *Badger 2-run double
Winona State 5, USF 1
Winona State 4, USF 3

Women’s Softball

SDSU 6, UMKC 4 *Rushing HR
USD 11, Omaha 8 *Rigers 2 HR’s
Presentation 5, Valley City 4

