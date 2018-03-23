Small Business of the Week: Altman Labradors

On this National Puppy Day, we thought we’d catch up with a litter or two! While we try not to get carried away celebrating the growing list of daily “national holidays”, we thought this was one worth celebrating. And in this week’s Small Business Spotlight, we meet Doug Altman, a South Dakota native who has spent the bulk of his adult life and career in the Mitchell area. But in recent years, he’s traded in time at his car dealership, for raising beautiful pups that attract the attention of families and hunters from around the nation.

Click on the link above for some insight as to why the nation is so drawn to Labrador Retrievers, the nation’s most popular breed of dog. According to the American Kennel Club, the breed has stayed in that top spot now the past 26 years.