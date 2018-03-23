South Dakota gains population, but North Dakota loses people

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – New population estimates show the Dakotas going in opposite directions.

The Capital Journal reports that estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau show South Dakota grew about 1 percent between July 2016 and July 2017, to 869,666 people.

North Dakota shrunk by 155 residents, to 755,393 people. It was one of only eight states to lose population.

North Dakota has still grown by more than 12 percent since 2010, while South Dakota has grown about 7 percent in that time period. North Dakota’s growth is second-highest of any state, slightly behind Texas.

The Census Bureau uses administrative records such as birth and death certificates along with IRS data and Medicare enrollment numbers to create the yearly estimates.