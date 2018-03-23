Spearfish man pleads guilty to manslaughter, drug charge

DEADWOOD, S.D. (AP) – A Spearfish man indicted with eight others in the drug deaths of two people has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and drug distribution charges.

The Black Hills Pioneer reports that 45-year-old Duwayne Littlebear pleaded guilty this week to second-degree manslaughter in the death of 23-year-old Carerra Hall and distribution of a fentanyl analog to Marcus Pelletier. Sentencing for the felony charges is set for May.

Several other drug charges against Littlebear were dismissed for the guilty pleas. The case stems from an ongoing investigation into the distribution of fentanyl analogs that officials believe contributed to the January 2017 deaths of Hall and 38-year-old Troy Kuntz.

Other suspects associated with the alleged drug ring face charges ranging from first-degree manslaughter to drug counts.