Spring Break Cocktails for Those Who Can’t Be at the Beach

It can be tough, having to hold down the fort at home while everyone else heads off on their annual tropical spring vacation. To help make the snowy and cold transition to spring, if nothing else in our minds, here are a couple of spring-like cocktails to get you ready for the change of seasons. Brian White from the Carpenter Bar in downtown Sioux Falls shows us how to make a Cucumber Gimlet and a Pina Colada inspired Painkiller.